Armenian PM intends to hold constitutional referendum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Armenia today should regulate its relations with the Declaration of Independence, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on the broadcast of Armenian Public Television, Trend reports.

"Where is the point, where is the moment when we should transform from a non-state nation into a state nation? That moment is the constitutional referendum. The only tool we have is talking to the people," he said.

To note, the preamble of Armenia's constitution refers to Armenia's Declaration of Independence, the basis of which is the joint decision of the Supreme Council of the Armenian SSR and the Supreme Council of the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh of December 1, 1989, on reunification.

It means that the policy of occupation and territorial claims to Azerbaijan is now enshrined in Armenia at the legislative level. The signing of the peace treaty and the submission of its text for ratification contradict the Basic Law of the country.

