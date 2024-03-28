Armenia refuses to recognize any "Karabakh government in exile" - Nikol Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Armenia refuses to recognize any "Karabakh government in exile", Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports.

He noted that some circles displaced from Azerbaijan's Karabakh are taking actions posing a threat to the national security of Armenia, stating about “governments in exile”, and so on.

"Such statements are a threat to national security," the prime minister pointed out.

Pashinyan further stated that his administration is the only one that can exist on Armenian land.

“I want to make it very clear that there is a government in Armenia, and that government is sitting in this place,” he added.

Earlier, the ex-leader of the Karabakh separatists, Samvel Shahramanyan, said in an interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro that there is a “Karabakh government in exile” in Yerevan.

