Moscow reminds Armenia's Pashinyan that Russian border guards were deployed at his personal request

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Russian border guard observation posts were set up in 2020 along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the specific request of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopyrkin said, Trend reports.

"I won't even mention those observation posts that were placed along the border with Azerbaijan, funded by Russia, at the direct request of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to help stabilize the situation in 2020," the ambassador said in an interview with 24News.

Kopyrkin noted that the Armenian side has yet to officially approve the presence of Russian observation posts.

He also mentioned that "a significant amount of money from the Russian state budget" was allocated for Russian border guards stationed in Armenia.