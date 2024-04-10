Armenian opposition demands referendum on border delimitation with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The Armenian opposition is demanding a referendum on the delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"The Armenian authorities themselves do not know when work on border demarcation will start or what maps will be adopted as a legal basis for it. This became evident during yesterday's closed-door meeting in the parliament, which was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. The former desperately defended Pashinyan's theses, while the latter was more constructive, expressing readiness to participate in the next discussions on the topic," writes the Armenian daily Zhoghovurd.

Meanwhile, the Armenian National Assembly (Parliament) discussed the issue of delimitation and demarcation of borders with Azerbaijan on April 9 at the initiative of opposition party factions.

The discussion of this issue was held in closed mode. Armenia's former Defense Minister, head of the opposition Hayastan parliamentary faction, Seyran Ohanyan, and nine other members of the Armenian parliament were not allowed to attend the session.

To note, the seventh session of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on March 7 at the conditional border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

The sides exchanged views on the delimitation issues. They proceeded to the agreement on the draft regulations on the joint activities of the State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as discussed the drafts of the relevant instructions on the procedure of delimitation works.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel