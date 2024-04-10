Armenia not against start of border delimitation from four villages of Azerbaijan's Gazakh region - Nikol Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Armenia is not against the start of border delimitation from four villages in the Gazakh region of Azerbaijan, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports.

"We are not opposed to starting the delimitation process from the Tavush region and four villages of the Gazakh region of Azerbaijan," he noted.

Meanwhile, Armenia's Parliament discussed the issue of delimitation and demarcation of borders with Azerbaijan on April 9 at the initiative of factions of opposition parties.

The discussion of the issue was held in closed mode. Armenia's former Defense Minister, head of the opposition Hayastan parliamentary faction, Seyran Ohanyan, and nine other members of the Armenian parliament were not admitted to the session.

To note, the seventh session of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on March 7 at the conditional border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

The sides exchanged views on delimitation issues and proceeded to the agreement of the draft Regulations on the joint activities of the State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as discussed the drafts of the relevant instructions on the procedure of delimitation works.

