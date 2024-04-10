EU mission's presence in Armenia possibly be prolonged - Nikol Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The term of the EU mission's presence in Armenia may be prolonged, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports.

"The EU observation mission is very important," he said, emphasizing that the mission allegedly provides "objective" information about the situation on the border with Azerbaijan.

To note, the Armenian parliament has ratified an agreement with the EU on the status of the EU civilian observation mission on the border with Azerbaijan. The agreement regulates the activities of the EU mission in Armenia as well as specifies the functions of the mission on the territory of the country. The members of the mission cannot be detained or arrested; the personnel enjoy immunity from criminal prosecution in the host country. The facilities of the EU observers are also inviolable.

Furthermore, EU observers are exempt from customs procedures, visas, and migration requirements. They are granted the right to unrestricted movement throughout the country.

Meanwhile, the EU Monitoring Mission to Armenia was launched on January 23, 2023. The number of staff was initially 100. However, on December 11 of the same year, it was decided to increase their number to 209.

ith more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel