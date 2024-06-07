Seven people injured as result of explosion in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. An explosion at a gas station in Armenia injured seven people, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to information, an explosion occurred at a station located on the second kilometer of the Yerevan-Sevan highway.

It is reported that one of the victims was discharged after first aid.

It is noted that two people are in intensive care, their condition is extremely serious. The ministry added that four people are in serious but stable condition.