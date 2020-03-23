Eight patients recovered from coronavirus in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23

By Tamilla Mamedova - Trend:

Eight patients have recovered from coronavirus in Georgia in total, with five of them already leaving Tbilisi Hospital of Infectious Diseases, director of the hospital Marina Ezugbaia said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Ezugbaia stated that three patients, who have recovered and remain in hospital, suffered from pneumonia and their condition will be further assessed.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 54 confirmed cases of the respiratory infection, including eight individuals who have recovered.

As of now 3,254 people are under quarantine in Georgia, with 233 others in hospitals.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.