Georgia reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Two new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were revealed in Georgia in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people to 895, Trend reports citing Georgia media.

The number of recoveries stands at 741. Fourteen patients died of COVID-19 in the country.

Currently, 2,855 people remain under quarantine, and 264 persons – in patient care.

"We are keeping the situation under full control for now. If we stick to the recommendations and act as we acted in previous months, there will be no sharp increase in coronavirus cases. Moreover, Georgia may avoid a second wave of the virus,” Head of Georgia’s National Center for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze said.

The first coronavirus infection case in Georgia was confirmed on February 26, 2020.