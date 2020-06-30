Georgia to maintain two-week quarantine for all incoming visitors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

All individuals entering Georgia will have to spend two weeks in quarantine, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

"Georgia is maintaining the measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus," Head of Georgia’s National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze said.

Gamkrelidze stated that 86 percent of patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Georgia and the country continues to keep the infection under control.

"However, as the virus continues to spread worldwide, we must be very cautious," he noted.

Gamkrelidze urged people to receive the flu vaccination as there is still no vaccine for the new coronavirus.

He stated that Georgia will buy 135,000 vaccines for risk groups and for commercial use.

Gamkrelidze added that most people who have tested positive for the coronavirus over the past several weeks were truck drivers.

As of today, 119 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia.

