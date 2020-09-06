Amiran Gamkrelidze: Most likely, Adjara TV cluster will not be formed
Most likely, ‘Adjara TV cluster’ will not be formed, said the head of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Amiran Gamkrelidze, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
According to him, epidemiologists are actively working in Adjara TV and except for one employee, others are virus-free as yet.
On September 5, an employee of Adjara Public Broadcaster has tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, TV has closed and the relevant measures stipulated by the protocol have been taken.
