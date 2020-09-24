Georgia reports 259 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 259 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sept.24, bringing the total number of infected people to 4 399, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The 62 patients have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of recoveries to 1,705.

The country’s death toll from the virus is 25. Two patients died on September 23.

Currently, 5,390 people are under quarantine and 836 more under medical observation.

"Unfortunately, the second COVID-19 wave, which was predicted by epidemiologists around the world, has already begun in Georgia," Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Natia Turnava had said.