Grapes delivery sites arranged at 12 locations in Racha
Grapes delivery sites are arranged at 12 locations in Racha region, where the population can bring the harvest, according to the National Wine Agency, Trend reports citing 1tv.
About 2500 tons of grapes to produce "Khanchkara" wine are expected this season in Racha. Special bloc-posts are set up at the entrances of the region so that grapes are not imported from other municipalities.
Latest
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office welcomes mews of humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict context
Success of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces, int'l support for Azerbaijan's fair position create new opportunities
Azerbaijani energy minister appeals to int'l energy organizations due to military attacks of Armenia
President Aliyev sets terms for resuming talks on Karabakh conflict settlement in interview to Sky News
Azerbaijan presents parts of Armenia's ballistic missile shot down during bombing Mingachevir (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president claims mandate of mediators is not to interfere on ground, but to facilitate to find solution