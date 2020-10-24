Gov’t: wearing facemasks in open areas in Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi strongly recommended

The government of Georgia says that wearing facemasks in open areas in the three main cities of Georgia - Tbilisi, Kutaisi and Batumi - is strongly recommended to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Georgia has reported 1,759 new cases of coronavirus earlier and five deaths which is a record number since the country confirmed its first case of the virus at the end of February 2020.

The majority of the new cases were recorded in the capital Tbilisi, Adjara and Imereti regions.

If people follow the recommendations and wear face masks the spread of the virus will be decreased by 70 per cent,” head of the administration of the Government of Georgia Natia Mezvrishvili stated earlier today.

She said that police and the Health Ministry will monitor wearing face masks in open areas in the three cities.

People will be fined for not wearing face masks in closed public areas and transport.

Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze says that the country has 700,000 coronavirus tests as of today, including 500,000 PCR tests.