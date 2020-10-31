Georgia reports 1,673 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,673 new coronavirus cases and 2,906 recoveries on October 31, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, Georgia’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 38,936. The number of recovered patients reached 2,881.

Some 22 more patients died of the virus in Georgia in the last 24 hours. The virus-related death toll stands at 308 in the country.

The 41 people are brought from abroad for medical treatment. Currently, 3,001 people are in quarantine, 4,136 persons – under medical observation.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.