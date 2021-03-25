Georgian National Center Head: Third wave of Covid pandemic feasible

The third wave of Covid-19 pandemic is feasible, said Amiran Gamkrelidze, Head of the National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health (NCDC), Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to Amiran Gamkrelidze, the epidemiological situation in the country worsened for the last weeks.

“All figures go high. Only fatality rate decreased. There is an illusion in the population that we defeated the coronavirus. No, we are still far from defeating Covid-19. It will be defeated when 70% of the population is vaccinated,” Gamkrelidze claimed.

The NCDC Head once again called on the population to wear face masks, observe social distancing rule and avoid crowded gatherings.