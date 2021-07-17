President of EC to attend 17th annual International Conference in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The President of the European Council Charles Michel to attend the 17th annual International Conference in Georgia's Batumi on July 19, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He will also deliver a speech there.

The main topic of the conference will be the enhanced cooperation between the three associated partners of the European Union – Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu will visit Georgia on July 19 and will also take part in the conference.

Conference panel members will be physically present while the audience will be attending it online.

A joint meeting of Charles Michel with the Presidents of Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine, is planned and will be followed by a press conference. Michel will also meet with Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356