Minister issues warning on rapid COVID-19 spread in Georgia

Georgia 11 August 2021 16:29 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia is at the peak of the 4-th wave of COVID-19, said Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The minister stressed the health sector is working at full capacity. However, if the infection spread does not slow down, that would create problems with hospitalization.

Tikaradze spoke reported about high infection rate among children. She welcomed the latest improvement of the immunization process pace.

She added that the vaccination effect would become viable in some time.

