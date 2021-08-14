Georgia to ensure delivery of citizens to main vaccination centers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

In Georgia, the government will ensure the delivery of citizens to the main vaccination centers, Trend reports citing the press service of the Georgian government administration.

On behalf of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, a scheme has been developed according to which, in conditions of restrictions on the work of municipal transport, the state will ensure the delivery of citizens to the main vaccination centers.

The administration said that the goal of this step is to maximize the expansion and availability of vaccinations.

Following the meeting of the Interdepartmental Coordination Council for Combating COVID-19 of Georgia on August 12, it was decided that public transport would suspend work from August 14 to September 4.

