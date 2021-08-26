Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for August 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Some 5,021 new cases of coronavirus infection have been revealed in Georgia, Trend reports with reference to the Georgian media.

Over the past 24 hours, 5,611 people have recovered in the country, while 79 patients have died from coronavirus.

According to the information, the total number of deaths from coronavirus in Georgia amounts to 7,028 people.

In addition, over the past 24 hours, 43,653 tests have been conducted across the country.

According to the National Center for Disease Control, as of August 26, 1,065,848 vaccinations were carried out in Georgia.

Of these, 25.2 percent of the population are vaccinated with one dose, 11.2 percent of the population are fully vaccinated with two doses.

According to official data, 26,700 people were vaccinated on August 25. At the same time, 734 112 people were vaccinated with one dose, and 331 736 people were fully vaccinated.

---

