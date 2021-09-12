Georgia reports 1,838 coronavirus cases, 5,289 recoveries, 39 deaths

Georgia reported 1,838 coronavirus cases, 5,289 recoveries, and 39 deaths on September 12, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 675 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 257 cases, and the Adjara region with 201 cases.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 7,79%, while 7,48% in the past seven days.

There are 89 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 6,194 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 1,690 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 1,429 critical patients, 363 require mechanical ventilation.