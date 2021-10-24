Mandatory vaccination issue to be solved in November, NCDC Head says

“The ice of distrust is melting as the vaccination marathon is underway in the villages, but they [villagers] still fear the coronavirus vaccines,” said the Head of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze on Sunday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

As part of the marathon, 1,200 people got vaccinated, noted Gamkrelidze, who supports the idea of incentive or restrictive measures to speed up the vaccination rate in the country.

“Rural residents, as well as people of different professions, tell us they will get jabbed if it is mandatory, so I think this issue should be solved in November. On the one hand, compulsory vaccination in certain groups, on the other hand, indirect obligation, when unvaccinated people will face some restrictions to participate in various types of events,” added Gamkrelidze.

Earlier today, Georgia reported 3,436 coronavirus cases, 4,483 recoveries, and 43 deaths.