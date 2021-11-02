Georgia ends up with expired AstraZeneca vaccine due to low demand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

Georgia has written off up to 17,000 doses of expired AstraZeneca vaccine, the Head of the National Center for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"The main share of AstraZeneca vaccine doses expired in September and by the end of October. We wanted AstraZeneca to be widely used, but unfortunately, compared to other types of vaccine, the demand was very low", Gamkrelidze said.

According to the Georgian National Center for Disease Control, those who received AstraZeneca vaccine as the first dose will be offered an alternative - Pfizer, Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccine.

Gamkrelidze also noted that there should be more doses of expired AstraZeneca vaccine, which is to be determined by relevant structures sometime next week.

As of November 2, more than 1.9 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,369 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

