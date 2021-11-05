Georgia's domestic export up in 9M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia's exports from January through September 2021 amounted to $2.9 billion, which is an increase of 24 percent, compared to $2.4 billion over the same period of 2020, Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat).

Georgian domestic exports’ share in the total exports is 72.7 percent and the total amount is $2.1 billion, which is 25.9 percent more, than $1.7 billion over the reporting period of 2020, the report said.

According to Geostat, the share of the ten largest countries in Georgia's total domestic exports amounted to 79 percent. The largest export partners in this regard are: China ($453.8 million), Russia ($388.7 million) and Turkey ($220.8 million).