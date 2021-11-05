Georgian CEC recounts votes from 274 polling stations after election run-offs, results unchanged

The Georgian Central Election Commission (CEC) has recounted the votes from 274 polling stations following the October 30 municipal election run-offs to verify their validity, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The CEC says the results remain unchanged, and the process did not affect the overall results of elections.

In accordance with recent legal changes, the CEC was obliged to recount votes from 140 polling stations, while the remaining polling station votes were recounted based on complaints.

The CEC says that it has received a total of 139 complaints to recount votes.

73 of the 139 complaints were submitted by political parties and 66 by observing organizations.

"Eight of the 139 complaints were addressed, 19 complaints were partly addressed, 83 were rejected, 28 were left unaddressed (due to procedural violations), while one is being processed," the CEC said.

The CEC received a total of 492 complaints related to run-offs, of which 62 were addressed and 36 partly addressed.