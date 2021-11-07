NCDC Head expects more Covid-linked deaths in Georgia
Head of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze expects more Covid-related deaths as there are over 1,500 critical patients, among them more than 300 requiring mechanical ventilation. NCDC Head said most of them are unvaccinated, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
To enhance public trust in COVID-19 vaccination, the vaccine marathon will expand in ten big cities and two municipalities. Over 3,500 people get jabbed under the marathon so far, Gamkrelidze noted.
Coordination Council on Coronavirus will meet tomorrow to announce a number of decisions, including Covid incentives and so-called green passports, he added.
Earlier today, Georgia reported 4,337 coronavirus cases, 3,137 recoveries, and 42 deaths.
