35.6% of Georgian adult population fully vaccinated

A total 35.6 percent of the adult Georgian population is fully vaccinated as of November 5, the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced earlier today, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The number of fully vaccinated individuals stands at 1,017,374, while those who have received their first shots stands at 1,196,371.

Meanwhile, Georgia has reported a total of 3,410 new cases of the coronavirus, 4,732 recoveries and 46 deaths over the last 24 hours.

To boost the vaccination rate, the Georgian government has carried out a vaccination marathon by sending medical workers to rural areas of the country to talk to locals about the benefits of vaccination.

Moreover, pensioners who are vaccinated against COVID-19 before January 1, 2022, will receive 200 GEL (about $63.29 / €54.71) pension bonuses.

Currently, the Pfizer, Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines are available in all regions of Georgia for adult residents. Adolescents aged 16-17 and youngsters from 12 to 15 with chronic conditions are also eligible to receive Pfizer shots.