Tbilisi football stadium to be renovated for 2023 UEFA European U21 Championship

The Municipal Development Fund of Georgia will renovate Tbilisi’s Mikheil Meskhi football stadium for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship hosted by the country, the Georgian Football Federation said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Elements ranging from the pitch to the seats on the stands, changing rooms, VIP zone and media tribune, as well as the area outside the venue will be updated within the project.

In April, the Georgian Government approved the Programme for Sports Infrastructure Development, involving construction of 12 UEFA-standard infrastructure facilities in capital Tbilisi and the holiday town of Saguramo near the capital, as well as the western city of Kutaisi, the resort town of Tskaltubo, and the Black Sea coastal cities of Batumi and Kobuleti.

The Municipal Development Fund has allocated about ₾100 million (about $32 mln/€30 mln) on the project.

The construction works will start this year and are scheduled to be completed in 2023, ahead of the U21 European Championship that is set to run between June 21-July 8.