Georgian Gov’t requests Constitutional Court clarification on separation of powers between President, Government

The Georgian Government has filed a lawsuit to the Constitutional Court of Georgia, requesting a clarification from the Court over the separation of powers between the country’s President and Government, following a recent controversy between the Government and President over appointments of Georgian diplomats abroad, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Revaz Javelidze, the Head of the Government Administration, said the lawsuit was seeking clarification on mandates regarding appointment and dismissal of Georgian ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions.

Javelidze noted the Constitution of Georgia does not give the President the executive power or the authority to participate in the implementation of the country's “domestic and foreign policy”, as according to the Constitution, it is the “exclusive prerogative” of the Government to decide which ambassador or head of diplomatic mission is most appropriate in a particular situation in the relevant state or organisation in terms of “effective foreign policy”.

Javelidze emphasised the Constitution established a parliamentary system of governance, that designated the Government as the “only supreme body of executive power” for determining “domestic and foreign policy of the country."

The official said the Government considered rejection of its diplomatic nominations by the President did “not constitute constitutional authority”.

The Government Administration said earlier this year the President “repeatedly rejected” to appoint Government-nominated ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions over the past year.

Zourabichvili’s office has denied rejecting the nominations, saying all 12 diplomatic candidates proposed by the Government between January 1, 2021 and March 21, 2022 had been approved by Presidential decrees.