Georgia-Bulgaria football match to be held at Dinamo Arena

Georgia-Bulgaria football match will be held at the Dinamo Arena as part of the UEFA Nations League at 8 PM, June 12, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Despite the road accident, which took place in Tbilisi on June 11, the Bulgarian team decided to play the match.

The bus transporting the Bulgarian national football team from the airport to a hotel was caught in a road accident. As a result of the accident, one of the players, Todor Nedelev, was injured and taken to hospital. He was operated on. Doctors managed to save the footballer’s life. Other members of the team were not injured.

Georgian fans plan to express solidarity and support for an injured Bulgarian player today during the match at Dinamo Arena.

The GPB First Channel will live-transmit the sports event.