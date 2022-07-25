Georgia's trade turnover with Azerbaijan increases in 1H2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Georgia's trade turnover with Azerbaijan in the first half of 2022 significantly increased Trend reports referring to the National Statistical Committee of Georgia.

According to the statistic, the total trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan in the reporting period reached $632.1 million - an increase of 28.1 percent compared to the same period of last year $493.1 million)

Georgia's exports to Azerbaijan from January through June 2022 increased by 17.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021 ($244.3 million) - up to $287 million.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan exported to Georgia goods worth $345.1 million, which is an increase of 38.7 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year ($248.8 million).