Washed-out section of Poti coastline to be restored in $3.78mln effort

A section of the Black Sea coastline in western Georgia’s port city of Poti will be restored in a $3.78mln effort to address its years-long washing out by the sea, the Poti City Hall announced on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The municipal body said the section, which follows the coastline for the area known among local residents as “The Island”, would be restored this year.

The important challenge in Poti over the recent decades, which has caused the washing out of the shore and claiming of the coastline by the sea, is being solved", Mayor Beka Vacharadze said in a social media post announcing the initiative.

A tender for the project has been announced by the Roads Department of Georgia, with the works expected to be completed within eight months after formalities with a contractor are completed.