Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. South Caucasus
  3. Georgia

Money transfers to Georgia declined by almost 44% in November 2023 due to reduction in transfers from Russia.

Georgia Materials 18 December 2023 03:34 (UTC +04:00)
Money transfers to Georgia declined by almost 44% in November 2023 due to reduction in transfers from Russia.

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. In November 2023, money transfers to Georgia decreased by 43.8%, totaling $292.7 million compared to the previous year.

According to information from the National Bank of Georgia, the European Union countries made the most significant contribution to the overall transfer volume, sending $108.6 million, an 18.6% increase from the previous year, Trend reports.

Despite a noticeable decrease in transfer volumes from Russia, it still maintains a substantial share. There is also a notable increase in transfers from Italy (19.7%) and the United States (41.6%). Overall, EU countries account for 37.1% of the total transfer volume, with Italy, the U.S., Germany, and Israel among the top five contributors.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more