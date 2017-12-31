2018 will be the 'worst for humanitarian crises' since the Second World War

31 December 2017 10:34 (UTC+04:00)

Next year could herald one of the worst humanitarian crises since the end of the Second World War, the new International Development Secretary has warned, The Telegraph reports.

Penny Mordaunt described 2017 as a year of "harrowing humanitarian crises", adding that "2018 could be even bleaker".

The warning came as Ms Mordaunt's Department for International Development announced an additional £21 million package of support for a United Nations fund enabling agencies to respond to emergencies around the world.

The department cited ongoing famines and conflicts in Yemen, South Sudan and Burma as significant concerns.

In early 2017 the United Nations said the world faced the largest humanitarian crisis since 1945, with more than 20 million people in four countries facing starvation and famine. But Ms Mordaunt believes next year "could be even worse".

“While 2017 was a year of harrowing humanitarian crises, the truth is 2018 could be even bleaker," she said.

