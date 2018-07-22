Problems in the work of the Telegram messenger are observed in a number of countries

Problems in the work of the Telegram messenger are observed on Sunday in a number of countries, according to data of the Downdetector service, which tracks the most popular Internet resources, TASS reported.

Users complain that they cannot connect to the server (48%), authorize (27%), send or receive messages (23%).

The majority of complaints come from users in Italy, Spain, Austria, the Czech Republic, Greece, Turkey, Ukraine, and Belarus. İn Russia most complaints come from the residents of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Samara, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk.

