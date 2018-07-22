Problems in the work of the Telegram messenger are observed in a number of countries

22 July 2018 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

Problems in the work of the Telegram messenger are observed on Sunday in a number of countries, according to data of the Downdetector service, which tracks the most popular Internet resources, TASS reported.

Users complain that they cannot connect to the server (48%), authorize (27%), send or receive messages (23%).

The majority of complaints come from users in Italy, Spain, Austria, the Czech Republic, Greece, Turkey, Ukraine, and Belarus. İn Russia most complaints come from the residents of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Samara, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Hotgram, Talagram's servers moved to 9th floor of ICT ministry – Iranian commander
Society 16 July 10:53
At least 30 million users in Iran bypassing Telegram’s filtering – official
Society 14 July 17:32
Iran govt. grants loan to local messaging apps
Business 3 July 18:57
Moscow City Court recognizes ban of Telegram in Russia as legal
Russia 14 June 12:35
SCO members should combat cyber-terrorism collectively – Iran official
Society 9 June 14:58
Appeal halts Telegram’s block from going into effect
Russia 15 May 11:45
Latest
Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for centaur gas turbine via int’l tender
Tenders 13:55
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for Solar gas turbine
Tenders 12:56
Rouhani: war with Iran mother of all wars
Politics 12:09
Details of paid loans to various sectors by Iranian banks
Business 12:00
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for July 22
Business 10:52
Turkmenistan continues to seize Iranian trucks – envoy
Business 10:37
Powerful earthquake jolts southern Iran
Society 10:10
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 93 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:54
Azerbaijani companies in Turkey work globally from the country - chairman of DEIK Turkey-Azerbaijan Business Council
Economy news 08:43