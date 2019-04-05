Euro zone agrees to grant Greece nearly 1 billion euros

5 April 2019 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Friday to disburse nearly 1 billion euros as a grant to Greece as part of a post-bailout program of monitoring reforms, euro zone officials said, reports Trend citing to Reuters

The money was conditional on Athens respecting its reform commitments, especially a law on banks’ recovery of debt that goes bad, which is to reduce the large burden of non-performing loans on Greek lenders’ balance sheets.

The funds will boost Greece’s already large cash buffers and could allow the country to borrow at more favorable rates.

Greece exited its last bailout in August after eight years of financial support from euro zone creditors and the International Monetary Fund. It has already successfully tapped financial markets again.

The grant is the first disbursement from a package of 4.8 billion euros that euro zone creditors have pledged to Greece until 2022 as part of the post-bailout program, which requires Athens to continue reforms.

The money partly comes from profits made by euro zone central banks on their holdings of Greek bonds that will gradually mature over the coming years.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US seeks to expand F-35 jet sales to Greece, Romania, Poland
US 08:51
TAP updates on status of compressor stations
Oil&Gas 4 April 10:34
Trade tensions put global growth at risk, EU to tell G20
Europe 2 April 18:39
IGB names companies invited to second stage of tender for construction
Oil&Gas 2 April 15:29
North Macedonia to be integrated into network to receive Azerbaijani gas
Oil&Gas 2 April 11:15
EU calls for recognition of gas infrastructure’s role in decarbonization
Oil&Gas 2 April 10:09
Latest
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs to meet today
Politics 12:59
Political party led by Turkish former PM Davutoglu to be created in Turkey - media
Turkey 12:58
TAP lays first offshore pipes in Albanian waters
Oil&Gas 12:50
Russian resupply ship launches to orbital outpost using ultra-short scheme
World 12:48
FM Mammadyarov: Why Armenia's soldier serving on Azerbaijan's territory? (VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:43
WB: Uzbekistan’s economic outlook positive with growth of 6% by 2021
Economy 12:26
Turkmenistan improves base of international and legal documents
Turkmenistan 12:22
WB: Uzbekistan's economic growth accelerates thanks to construction, industrial sectors
Economy 12:15
Azerbaijan to re-enter top 10 reformer countries in Doing Business rating
Economy 12:09