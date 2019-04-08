Modi's party promises 33 percent reservation for women in India's parliament

8 April 2019 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party promised on Monday to reserve 33 percent of seats in the Indian parliament and state assemblies for women if it returns to power in an election due to begin on Thursday, reports Trend referring to Reuters

“Women’s welfare and development will be accorded a high priority at all levels within the government, and the BJP is committed to 33 percent reservation in parliament and state assemblies through a constitutional amendment,” the manifesto said.

The party also pledged to simplify the goods and services tax (GST), which disrupted businesses and hurt economic growth when it was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in 2017.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan may purchase tractors from Indian companies
Economy 09:18
Kazakhstan may purchase tractors from Indian companies
Economy 6 April 13:00
Uzbekistan, India agree on visa-free entry for diplomats
Economy 5 April 14:07
Turkmenistan working with UN to create equal opportunities for women
Turkmenistan 5 April 10:41
Oil demand growth by light vehicles, two-wheelers to slow down
Oil&Gas 5 April 10:26
House of Commons sitting ends after parliament's roof leaks
Europe 4 April 22:25
Latest
Honda will stop car production in Turkey after 2021
World 11:38
Iranian exports of industrial, mining products up by 8%
Business 11:29
ADIF to pay compensations to remaining uninsured depositors of GanjaBank
Finance 11:29
Turkish ministry talks construction of logistics center in Kars
Turkey 11:17
Details of drilling at Azerbaijan’s Absheron field revealed
Oil&Gas 11:02
Valentina Shevchenko arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Central Asia 11:02
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 26 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:01
Only 10% of Iran's packaged saffron exported by country's companies
Business 10:49
Iran says $381M worth of damage done due to floods
Iran 10:46