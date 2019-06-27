Twitter introduces feature to provide clarity on certain tweets

27 June 2019 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

Twitter Inc said on Thursday it was introducing “notice”, a new feature that will provide more clarity to tweets by certain users that violate the social media company’s rules, Trend reports citing Reuters.

In the past, Twitter had allowed such tweets to remain on its feed as they were in public interest, the company said.

"We'll place a notice – a screen you have to click or tap through before you see the Tweet – to provide additional context and clarity," the company said here in a blog post.

