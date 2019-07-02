Brazil great Pele in new health scare

2 July 2019 04:04 (UTC+04:00)

Brazil legend Pele was absent from a promotional event in Sao Paulo on Monday because of ill-health, according to one of his sponsors, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The 78-year-old was expected be the main attraction at the Watch the Best event but canceled his appearance at late notice due to "personal reasons related to his health," a press spokesperson for sponsor TCL said.

Pele has faced a series of health concerns in recent years, including complications from hip replacement surgery and prostate problems. In April he spent 13 days in hospital with a urinary tract infection.

The former Santos and New York Cosmos star is the only footballer to win the World Cup three times and scored 1,281 career goals in 1,363 games.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Soccer legend Pelé sues Samsung over image in newspaper ad
Other News 30 March 2016 07:14
King of football Pele to visit Georgia
Georgia 8 October 2013 19:13
Latest
Tunisian president leaves military hospital
World 03:25
Family of four among 10 killed in small plane crash in Texas
US 03:23
Five settlements in Syria come under shelling by militants in past day
World 02:41
Trump signs $4.6B aid package to bolster migrant care at U.S.-Mexico border
US 02:38
Hong Kong police retake parliament from anti-government protesters
World 01:15
World Bank vows to back Kenya's development blueprint
World 01:11
Next meeting of OPEC+ monitoring committee due in September in Abu Dhabi, source says
World 00:39
NASA image believed to show UFO spacecraft parked by Moon Crater
World 00:36
First Vice-President: In the last ten years our activity on preservation of the World Cultural Heritage has covered a wide geography
Politics 1 July 23:52