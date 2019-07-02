Brazil great Pele in new health scare

Brazil legend Pele was absent from a promotional event in Sao Paulo on Monday because of ill-health, according to one of his sponsors, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The 78-year-old was expected be the main attraction at the Watch the Best event but canceled his appearance at late notice due to "personal reasons related to his health," a press spokesperson for sponsor TCL said.

Pele has faced a series of health concerns in recent years, including complications from hip replacement surgery and prostate problems. In April he spent 13 days in hospital with a urinary tract infection.

The former Santos and New York Cosmos star is the only footballer to win the World Cup three times and scored 1,281 career goals in 1,363 games.

