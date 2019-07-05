China prices first sovereign bonds in casino hub Macau

5 July 2019 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

China has sold the first tranche of a two billion yuan ($291.11 million) bond in Macau, which comes as the Chinese-ruled territory tries to diversify from its dominant gaming industry, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

The Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Friday it sold 1.7 billion yuan of 3-year bonds at a 3.05% coupon to institutional investors on Thursday, ranging from pension funds to commercial banks, which were 3.2 times oversubscribed.

The ministry said it will sell the second 300 million yuan 2-year retail portion at a 3.3% coupon starting on Friday. Subscription to that bond will be open until July 19 according to Refinitiv IFR.

The issuance will help develop Macau’s bond market and financial services with its own characteristics, the ministry added.

Macau, which generates about 80% of government revenues from gambling, is considering launching a yuan-based stock market to help it diversify away from gaming, the city’s de facto central bank told Reuters last month.

It is also beefing up financial services under China’s Greater Bay Area plan to integrate the territory with Hong Kong, the largest offshore yuan hub, and nine mainland cities.

The former Portuguese colony will mark its 20th anniversary of return to Chinese rule in December.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
GM's China April-June sales fall 12%, fourth straight quarterly drop
Other News 11:45
Another container train from China to arrive in Azerbaijan
Business 4 July 18:38
Trump officials say U.S.-China trade talks to resume next week
Other News 4 July 16:15
Kazakhstan to increase cargo traffic from China
Economy 4 July 16:15
China-Uzbekistan JV buys gas detector via tender
Tenders 4 July 14:39
China says existing U.S. tariffs must be removed for a trade deal
Other News 4 July 14:01
Latest
GM's China April-June sales fall 12%, fourth straight quarterly drop
Other News 11:45
“Bring Visa, Get VISA” well underway
Society 11:40
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 11:38
Azerbaijan’s Texno-Atinak talks on implementation of expensive project in Uzbekistan
Economy 11:28
Uzbekistan to build tallest skyscraper in Central Asia
Economy 11:24
Samsung Electronics profit guidance beats expectations on one-off gains, outlook weak
Other News 11:18
Support block of Karabakh field 84% ready, SOCAR says
Oil&Gas 11:12
Major Azerbaijani cement plant increases net profit 4 times
Economy 11:04
Iran's Aras Free Zone exports increase
Economy 10:56