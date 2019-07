An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 79 km ENE of L'Esperance Rock, New Zealand, at 22:35:32 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports.

The epicenter, with a depth of 35 km, was initially determined to be at 31.1748 degrees south latitude and 178.1173 degrees west longitude.

