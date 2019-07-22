3.9-magnitude quake hits New Zealand's Christchurch

22 July 2019 04:50 (UTC+04:00)

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake with a depth of 7 km hit New Zealand's Christchurch at 8:43 a.m. local time on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Just another reminder that the Christchurch aftershock sequence is still ongoing," New Zealand's GeoNet said on its Twitter account.

It came after a magnitude 3.5 earthquake on Saturday night.

According to the GeoNet website, Over 4,000 people reported they felt the jolt just before 9 a.m.

A 6.3-magnitude quake struck the city on Feb. 22, 2011, with a depth of only 4 km. The devastating quake killed 185 people, spanning more than 20 nationalities, including 23 Chinese students.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
4.9-magnitude quake hits Yunnan: CENC
China 21 July 17:04
5.2-magnitude quake hits New Zealand
World 21 July 06:02
5.6-magnitude quake hits Papua New Guinea
World 21 July 03:40
5.4-magnitude quake hits 227km W of Bandon, Oregon -- USGS
US 17 July 22:17
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes San Francisco bay area
World 17 July 00:40
6.0-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia's Bali Island, no tsunami alert issued
Other News 16 July 07:01
Latest
Saudi minister says Iran's actions are unacceptable
World 05:05
Puerto Rico governor says will not seek re-election, but refuses to resign over chats
World 04:31
10 killed, 24 injured in series of attacks in NW Pakistan
World 03:42
2 civilians killed, 4 wounded in separate IS attacks in Iraq
World 03:10
Germany provides 2.24 mln USD to support refugees in Libya
World 02:42
Explosion targets train shipping phosphate in central Syria
World 02:40
Air strikes kill 18 in Syria's Idlib
World 01:55
Abe wants to sign peace treaty with Russia before 2021
World 01:40
Kuwait calls for restraint after Iran seized British tanker
World 00:55