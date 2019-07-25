Turkish Cypriots to send delegation to "ghost town"

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Turkish Cypriots will send a delegation to Varosha (Maras) - a suburb in Cypriot city of Famagusta, which is considered a "ghost town", Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

Reportedly, the delegation will take inventory of tourist facilities and real estate. After the inventory, all data will be transferred to the government of Northern Cyprus.

Varosha was at the peak of its popularity from 1970 to 1974 and enjoyed the recognition of many famous personalities of that time. Among the celebrities who visited the city were Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, Raquel Welch and Brigitte Bardot.

Varosha still has hotels, entertainment facilities, bars, restaurants and nightclubs there, yet the city has been abandoned. One of the hotels was put into operation three days before the residents left Varosha.

Some of the hotel complexes in Varosha are still the legal private property of citizens from 20 countries.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, recognized only by Turkey, is the state proclaimed in 1983, which covers the third part of northern island of Cyprus. The negotiations on the reunification of Cyprus resumed in February 2014 after a two-year break. In fact, the negotiations on the unification of the island are underway for a long time, but they are futile.

