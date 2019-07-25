Turkish Cypriots to send delegation to "ghost town"

25 July 2019 18:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Cypriots will send a delegation to Varosha (Maras) - a suburb in Cypriot city of Famagusta, which is considered a "ghost town", Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

Reportedly, the delegation will take inventory of tourist facilities and real estate. After the inventory, all data will be transferred to the government of Northern Cyprus.

Varosha was at the peak of its popularity from 1970 to 1974 and enjoyed the recognition of many famous personalities of that time. Among the celebrities who visited the city were Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, Raquel Welch and Brigitte Bardot.

Varosha still has hotels, entertainment facilities, bars, restaurants and nightclubs there, yet the city has been abandoned. One of the hotels was put into operation three days before the residents left Varosha.

Some of the hotel complexes in Varosha are still the legal private property of citizens from 20 countries.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, recognized only by Turkey, is the state proclaimed in 1983, which covers the third part of northern island of Cyprus. The negotiations on the reunification of Cyprus resumed in February 2014 after a two-year break. In fact, the negotiations on the unification of the island are underway for a long time, but they are futile.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey begins acquiring land as part of construction of two highways
Economy 16:18
Old planes may be scrapped in closed Istanbul Ataturk Airport
Economy 15:15
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry talks on cancellation of visa regime with Turkey
Politics 15:04
FM: Azerbaijan to cancel visa regime for Turkish citizens
Turkey 13:42
Uzbekistan, Turkey sign 62 agreements
Economy 12:54
Constitutional Court of Turkey decides on rules for presidential palace construction
Turkey 12:11
Latest
National bank of Georgia makes decision in field of monetary policy
Finance 19:04
Total assets of commercial banks in Georgia grоw by 8.5%
Economy 18:59
Total liabilities of Georgian banks increase
Economy 18:49
Russian company talks measures of online trade development in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy 18:47
Russian gymnast grabs gold in EYOF Baku 2019 individual all-around competitions (PHOTO)
Society 18:47
Russian coach expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for hosting EYOF Baku 2019 at high level
Society 18:25
Buses running along Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route to pass Iranian customs without checks
Society 18:11
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP to expand production of new type of sandwich panels
Economy 18:09
Georgia to build enterprise for production of biodegradable packages
Economy 18:08