Man killed by elephant in Botswana

A 28-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant on Sunday at Muchenje Lodge, some 60 km from Kasane, in northeastern Botswana, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Situme Budani, a local superintendent, said Monday that the deceased was employed by a security company. He was deployed to the Muchenje Lodge and was on patrol-duty when the incident occurred.

The man was confirmed dead on arrival at the Kasane Primary Hospital.

This is the second elephant attack in the area so far this year. The victim in the first incident survived, but severely injured, said Budani.

Botswana, home to almost one-third of Africa's 450,000 elephants, has seen its number of elephants triple to an estimated 160,000 since 1991, according to statistics provided by the government.

Earlier this year, Botswana lifted the hunting ban that was put in place in 2014 and announced plans to implement controlled hunting, in a bid to reduce the elephant population.

