Body of missing Irish tourist found in Malaysia

Malaysian authorities have confirmed finding the body of a missing 15-year-old Irish girl on Tuesday, 10 days after she had been reported missing, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Police confirmed that a body discovered earlier on Tuesday was that of the missing teen, with her family identifying the remains, according to state news agency Bernama.

The body had been found about 2.5 km from where she had last been reported missing and a post-mortem would be conducted on Wednesday.

Over 350 personnel including elite search teams and aboriginals have been deployed in the search of the girl, who was first reported missing on Aug. 4.

The teenager arrived with her family in Malaysia on Aug. 3 for a two-week vacation.

