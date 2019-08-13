Body of missing Irish tourist found in Malaysia

13 August 2019 21:59 (UTC+04:00)

Malaysian authorities have confirmed finding the body of a missing 15-year-old Irish girl on Tuesday, 10 days after she had been reported missing, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Police confirmed that a body discovered earlier on Tuesday was that of the missing teen, with her family identifying the remains, according to state news agency Bernama.

The body had been found about 2.5 km from where she had last been reported missing and a post-mortem would be conducted on Wednesday.

Over 350 personnel including elite search teams and aboriginals have been deployed in the search of the girl, who was first reported missing on Aug. 4.

The teenager arrived with her family in Malaysia on Aug. 3 for a two-week vacation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Malaysia launches new car project to jumpstart high-tech growth
Other News 9 August 14:06
Uzbekistan may become platform for Malaysia to enter CIS market
Economy 8 August 12:50
Malaysian police question 20 in search for Irish teen
Other News 7 August 15:00
Malaysian police search for Irish girl missing from resort
Other News 5 August 14:20
Malaysian Petronas considering petrochemical projects in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 2 August 12:18
Malaysian company may organize JV with Uzbekistan
Economy 2 August 11:34
Latest
Champions League: “Karabakh” played with APOEL
Society 22:40
Artillery firing at small-sized marine targets conducted during "Sea Cup-2019" contest
Society 22:30
Azerbaijan’s defense minister visits foremost military units (PHOTO)
Society 21:15
IFC to expand co-op with Uzbekistan in energy sector, agriculture (Exclusive)
Economy 21:00
Dead migrant found on rubber boat by AFM
World 20:02
Fourth stage of “Sniper Frontier" contest held (PHOTO)
Society 19:29
Huawei braced for US sanctions and will thrive under pressure, predicts expert
World 19:05
Foreign power was behind cyber attack on Czech ministry: Senate
World 18:18
Kremlin: Russia-Iran-Azerbaijan summit to be held when presidents’ schedules permit
Politics 17:09