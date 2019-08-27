Yemen's Houthi rebels launch fresh attacks on Saudi air base

27 August 2019 03:00 (UTC+04:00)

Yemen's Houthi rebels said they launched multiple drone attacks on King Khalid Air Base in the southwest of Saudi Arabia on Monday night, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported. Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The attacks targeted military facilities and telecommunication center at the air base," the television quoted a statement from the group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea as saying.

There was no comment yet from Saudi Arabia on the alleged attack.

It was the seventh such attack in 24 hours by the Houthis against Saudi Arabia, but most of the attacks were intercepted by Saudi air defence forces.

Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab military coalition against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen for more than four years in support of the exiled internationally-recognized government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

