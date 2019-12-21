Bolivian authorities say Morales will be arrested upon crossing border

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales will be immediately arested if he crosses the country's border, Justice Minister Alvaro Coimbra said on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The arrest warrant for the ex-president has already been issued, and migration authorities across Bolivia have been notified, along with other relevant services. If citizen Evo Morales enters the country, he will be arrested," Coimbra told Agencia Boliviana de Informacion.

He said that the Bolivian government has also contacted international organizations with a request to assess Morales's activities in Argentina from the legal point of view. "We are sending letters through the foreign ministry about the violation of international agreements by Mr. Evo Morales, who makes political statements," he added.

