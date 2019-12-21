Bolivian authorities say Morales will be arrested upon crossing border

21 December 2019 08:43 (UTC+04:00)

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales will be immediately arested if he crosses the country's border, Justice Minister Alvaro Coimbra said on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The arrest warrant for the ex-president has already been issued, and migration authorities across Bolivia have been notified, along with other relevant services. If citizen Evo Morales enters the country, he will be arrested," Coimbra told Agencia Boliviana de Informacion.

He said that the Bolivian government has also contacted international organizations with a request to assess Morales's activities in Argentina from the legal point of view. "We are sending letters through the foreign ministry about the violation of international agreements by Mr. Evo Morales, who makes political statements," he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Bolivian attorney general orders ex-president Morales' arrest
Other News 19 December 00:37
Argentina to allow refugee Morales of Bolivia to make political statements
Other News 16 December 01:18
Argentina to allow Bolivia’s Ex-President Morales to make political statements
World 15 December 20:35
Bolivian interim president Anez will not run in March election
Other News 6 December 08:45
Bolivia edges toward peace as torn country mourns its dead
Other News 26 November 01:49
Bolivian interim president signs new general election law
Other News 24 November 23:59
Latest
Iran intends to develop offshore sector
Transport 09:40
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Dec. 20 - Dec. 21
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:36
Knitwear exports from Georgia to Turkey down
Business 09:19
NEVASCO eyes to introduce air quality monitoring in major Kazakhstan's cities (Exclusive)
Business 09:05
At least three inmates killed in prison violence in Honduras
Other News 08:09
Five dead as storm strikes Iberian Peninsula
Europe 07:37
UNSC fails to adopt any of two draft resolutions on cross-border assistance to Syria
World 06:53
Australia's NSW faces catastrophic fire conditions; body found in South Australia
Other News 05:57
US decided to refrain from imposing tariffs on Brazilian steel – President Bolsonaro
World 04:44