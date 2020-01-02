U.N. secretary-general 'deeply concerned' North Korea said it could resume weapons tests

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “deeply concerned” that North Korea has indicated it could resume nuclear and missile tests, a U.N. spokesman said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“The Secretary-General very much hopes that the tests will not resume, in line with relevant Security Council resolutions. Non-proliferation remains a fundamental pillar of global nuclear security and must be preserved,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said this week that there were no longer grounds for Pyongyang to be bound by a self-declared moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile and nuclear bomb testing and that a “new strategic weapon” would be introduced in the near future.

“Diplomatic engagement is the only pathway to sustainable peace,” Dujarric also said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news