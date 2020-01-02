U.N. secretary-general 'deeply concerned' North Korea said it could resume weapons tests

2 January 2020 03:03 (UTC+04:00)

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “deeply concerned” that North Korea has indicated it could resume nuclear and missile tests, a U.N. spokesman said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“The Secretary-General very much hopes that the tests will not resume, in line with relevant Security Council resolutions. Non-proliferation remains a fundamental pillar of global nuclear security and must be preserved,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said this week that there were no longer grounds for Pyongyang to be bound by a self-declared moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile and nuclear bomb testing and that a “new strategic weapon” would be introduced in the near future.

“Diplomatic engagement is the only pathway to sustainable peace,” Dujarric also said.

