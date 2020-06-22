Global coronavirus cases top 9 million

The number of novel coronavirus infections around the world has reached 9,003,042 on Monday, Johns Hopkins University data shows, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the research university, the United States accounts for the biggest number of cases with 2,289,168, followed by Brazil (1,083,341), Russia (591,465), India (425,282) and the United Kingdom (306,761).

Total coronavirus-related deaths in the world, meanwhile, are slowly approaching the symbolic 500,000 mark, currently standing at 469,122. The US reported the biggest number of fatalities (120,044). It is followed by Brazil (50,591), the UK (42,732), Italy (34,657) and France (29,643).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.