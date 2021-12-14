UN chief warns against criminal exploitation of COVID-19 recovery resources

World 14 December 2021 04:41 (UTC+04:00)
UN chief warns against criminal exploitation of COVID-19 recovery resources

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday warned against criminal exploitation of COVID-19 recovery resources, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a video message to the ninth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption (CoSP9) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, the top UN official warned that countries investing in COVID-19 recovery, "must guard against the diversion of vital resources by criminal opportunists."

Corruption spreads through societies and erodes people's trust in leaders and institutions, Guterres told the anti-corruption conference, stressing that "greed over need, harms us all."

Corruption deepens inequalities, feeds cynicism and reinforces obstacles facing women and girls, according to the UN chief who maintained that tackling it is "an important step towards inclusive, sustainable development."

The secretary-general described the conference as an opportunity to strengthen cooperation and accelerate global action against corruption.

"Let us revive hope and restore trust in institutions ... now is the time to act for a safer, more prosperous and just future," added the UN chief.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Spanish island volcanic eruption hits local record
Spanish island volcanic eruption hits local record
Germany rolls out COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11
Germany rolls out COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11
Macron talks migration, rule of law, energy with V4 leaders
Macron talks migration, rule of law, energy with V4 leaders
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkey's COVID-19 cases surpass 9 million: health ministry Turkey 05:23
UN chief warns against criminal exploitation of COVID-19 recovery resources World 04:41
Spanish island volcanic eruption hits local record World 03:57
Germany rolls out COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 Europe 03:14
Macron talks migration, rule of law, energy with V4 leaders World 02:23
Russian, Iranian FMs support original version of Iran nuclear deal Nuclear Program 01:41
Investigation opened into Amazon warehouse collapse in Illinois US 00:49
At least 10 people wounded in Cameroon trade fair explosion Other News 00:25
Britain reports first death with Omicron coronavirus variant Europe 13 December 23:53
U.S. donates another 49,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 13 December 23:30
Turkey to open charter flights with Yerevan - Cavushoglu Turkey 13 December 23:02
Iran ready to send labor to Romania Business 13 December 22:28
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange down Finance 13 December 22:27
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Belgium on working visit to participate in VI Summit of Eastern Partnership Program (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13 December 21:44
NATO SG to meet Georgian PM on December 15 Georgia 13 December 21:34
Azerbaijan held meeting of Supervisory Board of State Oil Fund (PHOTO) Economy 13 December 20:50
Karabakh region development can give great impetus to Azerbaijan’s development – British company Society 13 December 20:49
Azerbaijani patriots take to streets in Brussels to meet President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13 December 20:28
Representatives of Chamber of Auditors discuss topical problems of audit in Azerbaijan Finance 13 December 20:19
Azerbaijan unveils total renewable power generation capacity Economy 13 December 19:51
MP Konul Nurullayeva draws attention of Arabic media to historical reality created by Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 13 December 19:38
Iran allows armed forces to export oil Oil&Gas 13 December 18:16
Iran machine-made carpet exports slightly increase Business 13 December 18:14
Iran to export technical services for power and water industries Oil&Gas 13 December 18:12
Liquids output increases in Kazakhstan following maintenance - OPEC Oil&Gas 13 December 18:08
Azerbaijan announces latest COVID-19 infection rate for Baku and other regions Society 13 December 18:08
Iran to abolish official foreign currency rate Finance 13 December 18:07
Cotton harvest in Uzbekistan increases sharply Uzbekistan 13 December 18:06
Price indexes of industrial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 13 December 18:05
Russia remains main importer of Georgian apples Georgia 13 December 18:04
Uzbekistan to sale state share in capital of Ferganaazot JSC Uzbekistan 13 December 18:04
Iran's auto industry hit by rising inflation Business 13 December 18:04
Iran looking for ways to expand trade with Afghanistan Business 13 December 18:04
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 13 December 18:00
Azerbaijan shares data for gas export to Bulgaria Economy 13 December 18:00
EDB to finance consulting support for project in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13 December 17:59
Azerbaijan reveals interest rates of local banks for deposits Finance 13 December 17:58
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 gas export to Turkey revealed Oil&Gas 13 December 17:57
PIF to invest up to 1 trillion riyals in Saudi by 2025 Arab World 13 December 17:56
Azerbaijan reveals gas export to Italy over 10M2021 Oil&Gas 13 December 17:56
Azerbaijan’s Qarabag FK to play French Olympique Marseille in UEFA Europa Conference League Society 13 December 17:54
Israel's high tech sector raises record $25.4 billion in 2021 Israel 13 December 17:48
Chairman of Iran's ICCIMA talks Iran's exports in the past 30 years Business 13 December 17:48
Whole world can no longer say word about our Victory - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13 December 17:45
Charity event held in Moscow at initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva (PHOTO) Society 13 December 16:53
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s oil production Oil&Gas 13 December 16:49
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 13 December 16:49
Georgia shares data on trade turnover in 11M2021 Georgia 13 December 16:45
Azerbaijan confirms 518 more COVID-19 cases, 871 recoveries Society 13 December 16:38
Iran's Raisi hails gas swap-related talks with Turkmen counterpart Oil&Gas 13 December 16:34
Azerbaijan overfulfills obligations under OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 13 December 16:22
Russian company to support Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan in creating new banking products Economy 13 December 16:16
Kazakhstan, Germany sign contract to replace filters at Pavlodar aluminum plant Kazakhstan 13 December 16:09
Iran’s SPGC discloses data on production of fourth gas refinery near South Pars field Oil&Gas 13 December 16:07
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 13 December 16:03
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for Dec. 13 Society 13 December 16:02
Azerbaijan to put up several more mineral deposits for auction Economy 13 December 15:58
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange reports decrease in trading value Finance 13 December 15:56
Shinhan Bank Kazakhstan joins EBRD's Green Economy Financing Facility Kazakhstan 13 December 15:52
Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz JSC reveals volume of gas production in 11M2021 Uzbekistan 13 December 15:49
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 13 December 15:34
Regional cooperation must for maritime security: Indian Navy ex-Chief Other News 13 December 15:29
Mined everywhere, but has European organization condemned Armenia for this tragedy? - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13 December 15:25
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Oil&Gas 13 December 15:23
Hyderabad sees India's first cutting-edge lung transplant Other News 13 December 15:19
Azerbaijan discloses GDP growth for 11M2021 Economy 13 December 15:18
Deposit insurance reforms to instil confidence in banking system: PM Modi Other News 13 December 15:16
President Ilham Aliyev talks about Qarabag football club's disallowed goal Politics 13 December 15:14
India's Harnaaz Sandhu brings home Miss Universe crown after 21 years Other News 13 December 15:12
Tell-tale signs of India’s economic recovery are now visible: McKinsey’s Rajat Dhawan Other News 13 December 15:10
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 13 December 14:59
I would like our other football clubs to follow in your footsteps - President Ilham Aliyev to Qarabag football club Politics 13 December 14:57
One day you will play your home games in Aghdam - President Ilham Aliyev to Qarabag football club Politics 13 December 14:51
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Dec.19 Oil&Gas 13 December 14:48
President Ilham Aliyev signs order on allocation of funds to Qarabag football club Politics 13 December 14:47
Azerbaijan organizes "Cold hands, warm heart" charity fair (PHOTO) Society 13 December 14:36
2022 to mark peak for LNG imports into China Oil&Gas 13 December 14:35
Uzbek Stock Exchange shares data of transactions concluded in 9M2021 Uzbekistan 13 December 14:34
Azerbaijan bans activity of some facilities Economy 13 December 14:31
Israeli banks may resume regular dividends in 2022 Israel 13 December 14:20
Oil & gas investment to switch away from upstream to low carbon efforts in 2022 Oil&Gas 13 December 14:04
Uniform of Qarabag football club and ball with autographs of players presented to President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 13 December 14:03
Azerbaijan prohibits living in basements of residential buildings Society 13 December 14:01
Russia sees less than 30,000 daily COVID-19 cases for second straight day Russia 13 December 13:55
Azerbaijan shares data on mine clearance in liberated lands over past week Society 13 December 13:52
Jet fuel consumption to return to pre-pandemic levels in next 3 years Oil&Gas 13 December 13:47
"3+3" co-op platform to have positive influence on relations between countries of region - Russian ambassador Politics 13 December 13:47
Iran shares data on production of Shahid Hasheminejad Gas Refining Company Oil&Gas 13 December 13:38
Turkmenistan’s economy to grow in 2022 Turkmenistan 13 December 13:37
Azerbaijan considers new fines for violation of legislation in tourism Economy 13 December 13:33
Indian Exim bank allocates loan to finance projects in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13 December 13:33
Uzbek authorities made progress in construction of facilities of IT park Uzbekistan 13 December 13:22
Proposal made to apply penalty to hotels operating in Azerbaijan without ‘stars rating’ Tourism 13 December 13:21
Azerbaijan calls on international organizations to assess Armenian cyberattacks ICT 13 December 13:20
Iran’s IAC sees decrease in passenger transportation via Ramsar International Airport Transport 13 December 13:19
Turkey resumes mediation mission Turkey 13 December 13:18
Oil markets to shift from undersupply to oversupply in 1H 2022 Oil&Gas 13 December 13:11
Azerbaijan's CERT expands public awareness about cases of cyber fraud ICT 13 December 13:07
Kazakh oil company to purchase spare parts for gas equipment via tender Tenders 13 December 13:05
VTB Bank Azerbaijan eyes launch of updated mobile applications Economy 13 December 13:04
All news